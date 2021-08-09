Bangladesh announces discovery of country's 28th gas field at Zakiganj

So far, 27 gas fields have been discovered in the country. The proven reserves in these gas fields are 21.4 TCF, with six more TCF potential reserves. Of this, about 18 TCF has been taken. There are only three TCFs left as proven stocks, and potential reserves are likely to be seven more TSFs.

The webinar, presided over by senior secretary of the energy and mineral resources division Anisur Rahman, was also addressed by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee of the ministry concerned Waseqa Ayesha Khan, members of the same committee Khaleda Khanon and Nargis Rahman, eminent energy expert and Buet professor M Tamim, Petrobangla chairman ABM Abdul Faatah, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) ABM Azad, Hydrocarbon Unit director general Monjurul Qader, Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) chairman Arun Karmaker and Energy and Power magazine editor Mollah Amzad Hossain.

Nasrul Hamid said the government has taken an initiative to replace the old gas pipelines in Dhaka city with new ones to check the gas leakages as part of its move to bring the entire gas distribution system under an automation through digitasation.