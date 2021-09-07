Bangladesh army chief visits India

On 5 September, the army chief visited 50 independent parachute brigades of the Indian Army. There, the Chief of Army Staff was given an idea about the capability activities and training of the brigade.
This brigade was the first to enter Dhaka through Tongi as a member of the Allied Forces during the Liberation War of 1971.
On Monday morning, the army chief visited the Wargame Development Centre and Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre in India.
There he observed the activities and technical issues of the two institutions and discussed possible areas of future cooperation.
SM Shafiuddin discussed various security issues during his meeting with lieutenant general (retd) Vinod Khandare.
He addressed NDC course members and faculty at a seminar on India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, foreign policy and security at the National Defense College in India on 6 September.
In the open discussion at the end of the seminar, he answered various questions of the NDC course members.
Bangladesh army chief general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed went to India on 4 September on a Bangladesh Air Force flight for India on a 3-day official visit.
He is expected to return Bangladesh on 8 September 2021, the press release added.