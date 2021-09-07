Bangladesh army chief visits India

Chief of Bangladesh Army general SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited various places of India including the 50 Independent Patrol Brigade of Indian Army and the National Defence College of India (NDC) as part of his three-day visit to the country .

He also met lieutenant general (Retd.) Vinod G. Khandare, Military Adviser to the Secretariat of the State Security Council at the Office of the prime minister of India, said an ISPR press release.