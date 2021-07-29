Bangladesh Bank remains cautious about overall price and financial stability

He said BB's annual monetary and credit programmes for FY22 are outlined making sure that there is enough room for money and credit growth to sufficiently support the targeted nominal GDP growth while remaining vigilant about commodity and asset price movements.

In case of any unexpected price pressure development or formation of any sporadic asset price bubbles due to the presence of ample excess liquidity in the banking system, BB will not hesitate to take appropriate policy action if required, throughout the year ahead, he added.

The BB chief said that the programmed growth of broad money (M2) is set at 15.0 per cent which is consistent with the targeted real GDP growth and CPI-based average inflation ceiling based on the assumption that some additional monetary supports are needed for maintaining desired income velocity of money and accommodating nearly 17.8 per cent domestic credit (DC) growth in FY22.