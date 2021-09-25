Bangladesh can potentially become Australia's significant economic partner: Article

Bangladesh’s potential to be a much more significant trade and investment partner for Australia is real, says an article of Brendan Augustin published on Friday.

Brendan Augustin spent fifteen years in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), undertaking diplomatic assignments in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and France.

The Trade Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) is a signpost that in the fast evolving geopolitical and geo-economic environment, Australia and Bangladesh do have many genuine interests in common, and they can and should work much closer together.

At the end of day, however, unless the business communities and political leadership of both countries seize the opportunity, the TIFA will end up being symbolic and left on the shelf of unmet expectations, reads the article titled "Australia–Bangladesh: A Booster Dose For Trade Diversity?"

In the eyes of many Australians, including in the business community, Bangladesh has an outdated and incomplete image, reads the article published by Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA), an independent, non-profit organisation.