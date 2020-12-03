Bangladesh can’t forget 1971 atrocities of Pakistan: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh cannot forget atrocities committed by Pakistan in 1971, according to a press release of the Press Wing of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever,” she said while Pakistan high commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on the prime minister at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

Referring to the volumes of the book titled “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”, the PM said all can learn many historical facts from 1948 to 1971 from the books.