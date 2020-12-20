Bangladesh COVID-19 cases cross 500,000

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 500,713 as 1,153 more cases were reported, after testing 13,316 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 38 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,280, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.66 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 16.28 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,926 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 437,527.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 87.38 per cent while the rate of death is 1.45 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 30 were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,552 were male (76.26 per cent) and 1,728 female (23.74 per cent).
All of the 38 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 12,900 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 30,75,680.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.