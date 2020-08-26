Bangladesh COVID-19 cases top 300,000

Fifty four more patients died of coronavirus and 2,519 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 4,082 people have died of coronavirus while 302,147 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 15,070 samples were tested. Of them, 2,519 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 3427 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 190,183.
A total of 1,485,262 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.