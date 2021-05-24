Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths decrease, infections increase slightly

Twenty five people have died of coronavirus in 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday to 8:00am Monday.
As many as 1,441 people have been infected with the deadly disease during the period, according a news release of the Directorate General of the Health Services on Monday.
On the previous day, 28 people died of coronavirus in 24 hours while as many as 1,354 people were infected with coronavirus.
The DGHS news release also said a total of 17,683 samples were tested. The rate of detection is 8.15 per cent.
Some 12,401 people have so far died in the country since Bangladesh reports its first case in 8 March 2020 and its first death in 18 March in the same year.
The number of total coronavirus patients stands at 790,521 while as many as 731,531 patients recovered.