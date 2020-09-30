Bangladesh declares one day mourning for Kuwait emir

Bangladesh will observe one-day national mourning tomorrow in respect to the memory of Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, who breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 91.

The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday, reports BSS.

“One-day state mourning will be observed in the country on Thursday at the death of Bangladesh’s true friend Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah,” said the notification signed by cabinet division secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.