Bangladesh extends restrictions until 23 May

The government has extended the ongoing restrictions by one more week to contain the spread of coronavirus which has already claimed over 12,000 lives.

The cabinet division on Sunday issued a circular in this regard.

According to the circular, the restrictions will be in force till 23 May. Earlier on Saturday, the government decided to extend the ongoing restrictions.

At first on 5 April, the government imposed restrictions on many sectors for a week, including the public transport, to contain the transmission of coronavirus. Later, the government extended the restrictions in phases.

As the situation didn’t come under control, from 14 to 21 April, an “all-out lockdown” was declared, with the imposition of stricter restrictions. This was later extended till 28 April. Yet again, this was extended till 5 May and then till 16 May.