Bangladesh-India ties stand out as ‘model relationship’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh, labelling it as a “model relationship” in the Indian subcontinent.

The EAM’s comments came in response to a question posed by Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, during a conversation hosted by the High Commission of India in London, titled “How a billion people see the world.”

The conversation took place at the Royal Over-Seas League Club and was moderated by journalist Lionel Barber.