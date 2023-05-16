Bangladesh rocked by power cuts as cyclone Mocha hits gas supply

Millions of Bangladeshi citizens have been hit by frequent power cuts in recent months, as erratic weather patterns and high global energy prices have made fuel supply to power plants unreliable. The outages have irked residents, leading to protests across the country in recent months.

"We are experiencing power cuts every other hour and there is hardly any gas to cook. Life has become painful," said Sumi Akhter, who lives on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

Zainul Abdin Farroque, a senior leader of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, accused the government of not doing enough to ensure reliable power supply despite hiking tariffs.