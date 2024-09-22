Bangladesh figured in discussions during Quad Summit

Bangladesh had witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee to India after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement. Haseena resigned from her position on 5 August.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secreatry in his special briefing also spoke about the peace proposal related to the Russia- Ukraine conflict and asserted that people recognise the value of India's engagement in these conversations.

"In so far as this specific question of the peace proposal related to the Russia - Ukraine conflict is concerned, I want to again underline that we are involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides. People see values in india's engagement in these conversations and we are able to talk to multiple interlocutors and this is not somethinmg that is going to have some outcome in the present state because there is still quite a work that remains to be done. At the moment, these are very important conversations that are going on with multiple people on all sides of conflict."