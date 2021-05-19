32 Bangladeshis rescued, over 50 missing as migrant boat from Libya sinks

More than 50 people went missing after a migrant boat headed from Libya to Europe sank off Tunisia, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

Defence ministry spokesman Mohamed Zikri said 32 survivors of the shipwreck were picked up after clinging to an oil platform off the southern coast of Tunisia.

All of those rescued are from Bangladesh, he added.

Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, told AFP, “We don’t know the nationality of the more than 50 who are missing”.

The boat, crammed with around 90 passengers, left the Libyan port of Zuwara on Sunday.