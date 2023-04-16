Keep strict vigil to curb nefarious activities of anti-national elements: BSF Chief

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Friday issued crucial operational instructions, directing the force to keep a strict vigil on the Bangladesh-India border around the clock to curb the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals and anti-national elements.

Thaosen’s direction came on the first day of his two-day visit to the North Bengal frontier aimed to review the current security scenario and operational preparedness at the Bangladesh-India border being guarded by the BSF.