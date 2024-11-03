India's Adani slashes electricity to Bangladesh: Power officials

Indian conglomerate Adani has slashed cross-border electricity supply to Bangladesh by half due to some $850 million in unpaid bills, power officials said Sunday, with Dhaka scrambling to boost production to stem blackouts.

"We are trying to meet the gap by running other plants," Rezaul Karim, chairman of the state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), told AFP on Sunday.

Adani's coal-fired Godda plant in India's Jharkhand state -- a $2 billion project including transmission lines that opened last year -- usually supplies between seven to 10 percent of Bangladesh's baseload power demand of 13 GW.