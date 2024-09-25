Biden, Clinton rally behind Bangladesh interim leader Yunus

The 84-year-old economist was appointed as the country's "chief advisor" in August following the bloody, student-led movement that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, who has since fled the country.

Biden offered "continued US support as Bangladesh implements its new reform agenda," a White House statement said.

The US-Bangladesh relationship "is rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties," it said.

According to a readout provided by Bangladeshi officials, Yunus briefed Biden on how the students "rose against the tyranny of the previous government and gave their lives to create this opportunity to rebuild Bangladesh," and said his interim government would need US help to rebuild the nation.