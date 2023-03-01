Bangladesh owner to get $22.48m after ship explosion in Ukraine

An explosion on the night of 2-3 March last year rocked the Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi and killed a crew member. The vessel was subsequently abandoned and the rest of the crew evacuated back to Bangladesh.

BSC has been in discussions since and came to a resolution over payment this week, the officials said.

Insurance was provided by Dhaka-based Sadharan Bima Corporation and reinsured through Lloyd’s of London player Beazley and broker Tysers, they added.

“All the formalities with the reinsurer are done. The amount will be remitted by tomorrow, if not today,” Syed Belal Hossain, managing director of Sadharan Bima Corporation, told Reuters.