Over 1,000 migrants including Bangladeshis arrive in Italy amid election campaign

More than a thousand migrants arrived in Italy within a few hours while hundreds of others, rescued by humanitarian vessels, were waiting for a port to receive them, NGOs and authorities said Sunday.

The influx -- while not unusual for the summer months -- this year comes as Italy gears up for early elections which could bring the hard right to power.

Between 1 January and 22 July, 34,000 people arrived in Italy by sea compared with 25,500 during the same period in 2021 and 10,900 in 2020, Italy's interior ministry said.