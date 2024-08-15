Bangladeshi students on guard as exiled PM urges show of strength

Hundreds of Bangladeshi students wielding bamboo rods patrolled the site of a planned gathering Thursday of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s supporters, vowing to quash any show of strength.

Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter last week to neighbouring India, where she remains, as student-yet protests flooded Dhaka’s streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted 15-year rule.

Thursday is the anniversary of the 1975 assassination of her father, independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during a military coup -- a date her government had declared a national holiday.