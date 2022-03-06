Bangladesh, India to soon finalise joint study for comprehensive economic partnership

In the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by commerce secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, and the Bangladesh delegation was led by commerce ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.
According to an official statement released by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, “both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Border Haats, regional connectivity through Multi-Modal Transportation, Harmonization of Standards, Mutual Recognition Agreement.”
Bangladesh is the sixth-largest trading partner of India. CEPA is expected to give a big boost to the trade between the two countries.