Bangladesh in World Media

Bangladesh, India to soon finalise joint study for comprehensive economic partnership

ANI
New Delhi
Border Haats along Bangladesh-India border
Border Haats along Bangladesh-India border File photo

Bangladesh and India will soon finalise a joint study for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that is expected to boost trade and further strengthen economic engagements between the two neighbouring countries.

The issues related to the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement were discussed in the commerce secretary-level meeting held between the two countries in New Delhi on 4 March.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by commerce secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, and the Bangladesh delegation was led by commerce ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

According to an official statement released by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, “both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Border Haats, regional connectivity through Multi-Modal Transportation, Harmonization of Standards, Mutual Recognition Agreement.”

Advertisement

Bangladesh is the sixth-largest trading partner of India. CEPA is expected to give a big boost to the trade between the two countries.

Read more from Bangladesh in World Media
Post Comment
Advertisement