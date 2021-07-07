Bangladesh, Indian scholars slam Tripura govt for ‘demolition’ of 1971 war memorials

A number of intellectuals and social organisations of India and Bangladesh have condemned the Tripura governments “demolition” of the memorials of the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war in Agartala.

Tripura government officials, however, said that all the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war memorials have been shifted to the Lichubagan park on the outskirts of Agartala, where the Albert Ekka war memorial is being built up.

An official of the Agartala Smart City Project (ASCP) said that the Tripura government had undertaken a Rs 48.3 million project to construct a war memorial at the Lichubagan park to commemorate the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which resulted in the creation of sovereign Bangladesh.