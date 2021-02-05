Bangladesh to be ‘focal theme country’ in coming Kolkata Book Fair

Considering the upcoming assembly elections and multiple board exams in West Bengal of India, the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair will be held in the month of July this year at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake.

Earlier, the fair, which is held at the end of January every year, was deferred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Necessary health protocols will be taken to organise the fair in this changed schedule. We expect that international flights will be in operation by that time and the fair will see global participation like the earlier years,” said Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president, Publishers and Booksellers Guild.