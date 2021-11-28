BGB, BSF begin 3-day meet to resolve security matters

The border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh on Saturday began a bi-annual meeting in Meghalaya to resolve the security bearing matters along the border between the two countries to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The ‘Inspectors General Border Security Force (BSF)-Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-level Border Co-Ordination Conference’ started at Umpling campus of the BSF -- India’s border guarding force mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders.