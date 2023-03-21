Japan to promote Bay of Bengal-Northeast India industrial value concept in cooperation with Bangladesh and India: PM Fumio Kishida

Terming India an “indispensable partner”, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday said that Japan will expand cooperation for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, adding that it is important to lead the international community in the direction of cooperation rather than confrontation and division.

“India is an indispensable partner and I believe India and Japan are in an extremely unique position in the current International relations and further in the history of the world. India is the largest democracy in the world. I have always viewed with great respect the way such a huge and diverse country as India has developed a democracy,” he said while delivering the 41st Sapru House Lecture.