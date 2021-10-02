For Bangladesh’s climate migrants, pandemic job cuts fuel ‘multiple crises’

Five years ago, Belal Hossain left his home in the low-lying region of Garuikhali, near the coastal mangroves of southern Bangladesh, to work as a builder in a construction company more than 2,000 miles (3,219 km) away in Malaysia.

The 29-year-old said leaving his village in the Sundarbans - a fragile ecosystem already being affected by climate change impacts, from soil salinity to higher seas and river erosion - was the only way he could feed his family of five.

But the company he worked for in Malaysia suffered losses due to Covid-19 and was forced to make cuts. Hossain lost his job and returned home in March this year.