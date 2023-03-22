BSF establishes 15 Anti-Human Trafficking Units: Indian State Minister

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also provided grant-in-aid to the BSF for establishing AHTUs in the international border area, said Mishra.

The BSF has also undertaken various steps for curbing and controlling infiltration, human trafficking and smuggling of any contraband lime.

A detailed vulnerability mapping carried out along the Bangladesh-India border to strengthen surveillance.

BSF also uses advanced surveillance equipment to strengthen the surveillance mechanism besides the erection of border fences on the international border.

Installation of Border Flood Lights to light up the area during hours of darkness, use of watercraft and boats as well as floating Border Outposts for domination of riverine area of International Border are among other steps taken by the BSF.