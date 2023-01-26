Bangladesh develops green economic zones, but will locals benefit?

Harun, the chair of the economic zone authority, noted that most of the new zones are being established on unproductive and fallow land, adding that regulations do not permit acquisition of land where multiple crops are grown.

In Narayanganj, project director Ahmed said most of the land bought up for the Japanese economic zone had not previously been used to grow crops and was owned by people who live elsewhere.

The law stipulates that when the government buys land, the owner should receive three times its market value.

But family disputes and contested boundaries often lead to grievances when land is sold, Ahmed noted.

Sometimes local elites and brokers pocket a significant share of the compensation landowners are entitled to when they sell to public projects, said Rabbi.

In Narayanganj, Maleka Begum, a widow aged about 60, said she had been defrauded by a local broker who sold off her land for the zone and took the proceeds. She is now fighting a court case to get the money back.

Most locals who sold land for the zone said they had received compensation - but had mixed feelings about the deals.

With his paternal landholding gone, Zakir Hossain, 23 - whose family got 5.4 million taka for each “kani” (0.4 acres) - works as a sharecropper.

“We now have to buy rice and vegetables from the market, whereas in the past we would even consume water spinach, lilies or fish from those areas to supplement our diet,” he said.

Al Mamun, 20, who has worked on and off at the zone earning about 17,000 taka ($163.74) a month, said he was happy with what the project offers to young people.