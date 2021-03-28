Bangladesh in World Media

India will donate military equipment used in 1971 for museums

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi jointly inaugurate ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition’ at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Dhaka on 26 March 2021
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced that New Delhi will donate military equipment used the country's in the 1971 Liberation War to be displayed in museums in Bangladesh.

Modi made the announcement on Saturday in Dhaka on the last day of his two-day official visit to Bangladesh, which was his first trip abroad since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday evening, Modi met his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for one-on-one talks at the latter's office in Dhaka after which the two sides signed five MoUs, inaugurated and launched eight projects and made 10 announcements.

During his visit, he also laid the foundation stone for a memorial honouring martyrs from the Indian Armed Forces who were killed during the Liberation War. It will be built at Ashuganj, near Dhaka.

This will be the first memorial in Bangladesh exclusively honoring the Indian martyrs.

