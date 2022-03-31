Indian foreign minister Jaishankar invites Momen to visit India

“Nice to catch up with FM A.K.Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Invited him to visit India at an early date,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister on Tuesday also met his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC. Both the leaders discussed a range of issues including cooperation in connectivity, energy, health and power.

“Good to meet FM Narayan Khadka of Nepal on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Ministerial. Discussed our cooperation in connectivity, energy, fertilizers, health and power. Agreed to focus on taking forward the Ramayan circuit,” Jashankar said in a tweet.