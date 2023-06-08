Bangladesh's worst electricity crisis in a decade

Power cuts have been most widespread in the late evenings and early mornings, data from the Power Grid Co of Bangladesh showed, with residents and small businesses complaining of unannounced power outages lasting 10-12 hours.

Supply was short of demand by as much as 25 per cent early on Monday, the data showed.

The overall supply deficit widened to an average of 15 per cent in the first week of June, an analysis of the data showed, nearly three times the average 5.2 per cent shortfall in May.

Fuel shortages are the main reason for the supply shortfalls, government data shows.

On Monday, nearly a fourth of the 11.5 gigawatts (GW) of the country's gas-fired power plants and about two-thirds of the 3.4 GW of coal-fired capacity were shut for the day because of a lack of fuel, according to the national grid operator's daily report on its website.

Over 40 per cent of the 7.5 GW of power plants running on diesel and fuel oil could not operate because they lacked fuel, according to the operator.

Bangladesh's state petroleum firm wrote to the power ministry in late April and early May, warning of inability to pay Sinopec, Indian Oil and Vitol for fuel supplies due to a shortage of US dollars, as well as an "alarming decrease in fuel oil reserves."