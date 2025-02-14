Trump rejects US ‘deep state’ role in Bangladesh events
US President Donald Trump Thursday rejected any role of the “deep state” of the United States in the affairs of Bangladesh, The Indian Express, an Indian media outlet, reports.
The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the later conveyed his concerns regarding the developments in Bangladesh, the report said.
Responding to query on the role of the “US deep state” in Bangladesh, Trump said at the beginning of their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, “Well, there was no role for our deep state…”
“This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time and has been working on it for hundreds of years. Frankly, I’ve been reading about it, but I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister,” the US president added.
Later in the day, while replying to questions, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “On what we make of the statement on Bangladesh… this was a subject that was discussed between the two leaders. And the Prime Minister shared his views and, indeed, his concerns with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation.”
“I think we hope that the situation in Bangladesh will also move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them. But there are concerns about that situation. And the Prime Minister shared those views with President Trump,” Misri was quoted as saying.