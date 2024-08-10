Sheikh Hasina did not resign before going to India: Sajeeb Wazed

Long-time Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina had not resigned as prime minister before fleeing this week to India as anti-government protesters marched on her official residence, her son and adviser told Reuters early on Saturday.

Hasina has been sheltering in New Delhi since Monday following an uprising that killed about 300 people, many of them students, ending her uninterrupted rule of 15 years in the country of 170 million people.

"My mother never officially resigned. She didn't get the time," Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed told Reuters from Washington.

"She had planned to make a statement and submit her resignation. But then the protesters started marching on the prime minister's residence. And there was no time. My mother wasn't even packed. As far as the constitution goes, she is still the prime minister of Bangladesh."