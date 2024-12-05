Bangladesh’s Yunus urges unity to counter ‘Indian aggression’

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday urged the country’s politicians to keep differences at bay and put up a united front to counter “Indian aggression”.

The Muslim-majority nation saw a student-led uprising in August, toppling autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina and ending her 15-year rule.

India -- Hasina’s biggest international patron and the destination of her exile -- has accused Yunus’ administration of failing to protect minority Hindus, straining ties between the neighbours.