Indian Railways committed to speedy completion of Agartala-Akhaura connectivity project

The works for this railway project are going on in full swing to connect Agartala, the capital city of Tripura to Akhaura in Bangladesh.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) said, “The 15.064 km long railway line (5.05 km in India and 10.014 km in Bangladesh) would link Bangladesh’s Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nischintapur, which will be a dual gauge station for both passenger and goods interchange between India and Bangladesh.”

He also said that the project includes 1 major bridge and 3 minor bridges.