‘Remaining fencing work to be completed by 2022’

He added, “In the last one year, we have succeeded in filling so many gaps after getting necessary consent from the Bangladesh Border Guards. Five gaps have been already plugged off in places like Yakubnagar under the North Tripura district. Works are in progress at a rapid pace in Sabroom under South Tripura district while some issues like permission from Bangladesh and land acquisition are still delaying the work at Sonamura (under Sepahijala district). We feel by the next rainy season these places will be covered with fencing.”

Speaking on composite fencing, he said, “Composite fencing works going on in the Eastern side of the state have also progressed well. A few days back a high-level team of the Ministry of Home Affairs inspected the fencing areas and they have also expressed their satisfaction over the pace of work.”

On the surrender of insurgents, Nath said, “it is a matter of great significance that people who were once misguided towards insurgency are now coming back to mainstream life. I appeal to the youth not to fall prey to the evil designs of insurgent groups as there is nothing left in that kind of life.”