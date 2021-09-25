Trinamool’s goal is to separate West Bengal, make ‘Greater Bangladesh’: WB BJP chief

Speaking about TMC general secretary’s remark that if the party opens its ‘gates’ all BJP leaders will join it, he said, “Abhishek Banerjee says anything. Those who believe the ideology of BJP... who say Bharat Mata ki Jai from their heart they can never join TMC. The ultimate goal of TMC is to separate West Bengal and make a Greater Bangladesh.”

Notably, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined TMC last week.

Following this, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said more leaders will join the party in the coming days as BJP is “just a gas balloon with no ideology”.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, “Many BJP leaders are in talks with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch. BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust to their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party.”