RMG workers reject 56pc pay rise

Bangladesh raised the minimum monthly pay for the country's four million garment workers by 56.25 per cent on Tuesday, a decision immediately rejected by unions seeking a near-tripling of the figure.

The South Asian country's 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 per cent of its $55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world's top fashion names including Levi's, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly pay starts at Tk 8,300 ($75).