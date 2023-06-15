BGB, BSF emphasise momentum to developmental, infrastructure activities

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) director general level Border Coordination Conference, 2023 concluded in New Delhi of India on Wednesday.

According to officials, the 53rd Border Coordination Conference between BSF and BGB was held at BSF Chhawla Camp, New Delhi from 11 to 14 June.

Both guarding forces emphasised expediting and giving more momentum to developmental and infrastructure activities that will boost the trade and bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, BSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed on five developmental projects, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region. BSF and BGB agreed upon curbing border crimes effectively through more night simultaneous coordinated patrols in vulnerable regions and real-time sharing of information.

The BSF in a statement on Twitter further said, “This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries. Furthermore, it highlights the commitment of both Hon’ble Prime Ministers to prioritize developmental works aimed at the welfare of the border population and the fulfilment of their aspirations.”