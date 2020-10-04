Bangladesh, India navies begin joint patrol exercise in Bay of Bengal

The third edition of Bangladesh Navy and Indian Navy on Saturday started a three-day Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) and bilateral exercise “Bongosagar” in the Bay of Bengal aimed at curbing maritime crimes and smuggling, reports BSS.
Two Bangladesh Navy Warships Pratyay and Abu Bakr and a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and Indian Navy Warships INS Kiltan and INS Khukri and an MPA have been taking part in the exercise that will continue till 5 October, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
Earlier, Bangladesh Navy Warships - Pratyay and Abu Bakr - left the Mongla naval jetty on Friday to join the CORPAT and “Bongosagar”.
According to the press release, the CORPAT and “Bongosagar” are being carried out aiming at curbing different crimes, including illegal fish catching, smuggling, human trafficking, piracy and drug smuggling, in the sea areas.
The joint patrol and exercise of the two neighbouring countries will play a vital role in exchanging information on maritime crimes in their respective maritime boundaries in the Bay of Bengal, ensuring proper management of information, identifying ships conducting illegal activities at sea and eliminating various crimes.
Apart from curbing criminal activities in the sea, it is hoped that the successful implementation of the joint patrol and exercise will be able to play more effective role in protecting regional maritime security, addressing maritime security risks and in the development of the maritime economy.