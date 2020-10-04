Bangladesh, India navies begin joint patrol exercise in Bay of Bengal

Earlier, Bangladesh Navy Warships - Pratyay and Abu Bakr - left the Mongla naval jetty on Friday to join the CORPAT and “Bongosagar”.

According to the press release, the CORPAT and “Bongosagar” are being carried out aiming at curbing different crimes, including illegal fish catching, smuggling, human trafficking, piracy and drug smuggling, in the sea areas.

The joint patrol and exercise of the two neighbouring countries will play a vital role in exchanging information on maritime crimes in their respective maritime boundaries in the Bay of Bengal, ensuring proper management of information, identifying ships conducting illegal activities at sea and eliminating various crimes.