Bangladesh, Ireland initiate first-ever UN resolution on drowning prevention

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted unanimously a historic resolution on drowning prevention globally, reports UNB.



The permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN, ambassador Rabab Fatima on Wednesday introduced the first ever one-off UNGA resolution on "Global Drowning Prevention" which acknowledges the 'silent epidemic' for the first time in UN's 75-year history.

Co-led by Ireland, the resolution was co-sponsored by a total 81 member states.

The resolution recognises that drowning affects every nation of the world and provides a framework for action for an effective response to the unacceptably high number of drowning deaths.

The resolution further identifies that drowning is a preventable cause of mortality that disproportionately affects children and adolescents within and among nations.

A new UN day for drowning prevention, 25 July, was also proclaimed to promote awareness and encourage national action, as well as share best practices and key solutions to drowning.



