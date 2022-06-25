Bangladesh is an important country: Biden

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States, M Shahidul Islam has met US president Joe Biden at the White House and conveyed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit the country.

He met the US president on Friday. Joe Biden, during the meeting, said Bangladesh is an important country.

"Honoured to have an audience with US President in the Oval Office, White House,"the Bangladesh ambassador tweeted after the meeting.

Bangladesh and the United States had a series of bilateral meetings this year as both sides want to strengthen the ties addressing the challenges.