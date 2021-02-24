Bangladesh-Japan joint PPP platform meeting held

The 4th Bangladesh-Japan joint PPP platform’s virtual meeting was held at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.



Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), the land ministry and Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan jointly organised the meeting, UNB reports.



During the meeting, construction of Multimodal Transport Hub (MmTH) Kamalapur Railway Station Project was presented by Kajima Corporation while Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Project (to be developed into a four-lane expressway) was shown by Marubeni Corporation.



Buet-prepared Progress of the Dhaka Outer Ring Road Project report was also presented by RHD. While detailed Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Mass Rapid Transit MRT Line-2 project presentation was delivered by DMTCL.



