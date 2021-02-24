Bangladesh-Japan joint PPP platform meeting held

The 4th Bangladesh-Japan joint PPP platform’s virtual meeting was held at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.
Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), the land ministry and Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan jointly organised the meeting, UNB reports.
During the meeting, construction of Multimodal Transport Hub (MmTH) Kamalapur Railway Station Project was presented by Kajima Corporation while Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Project (to be developed into a four-lane expressway) was shown by Marubeni Corporation.
Buet-prepared Progress of the Dhaka Outer Ring Road Project report was also presented by RHD. While detailed Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of Mass Rapid Transit MRT Line-2 project presentation was delivered by DMTCL.
Along the previous projects, two new projects– Upgrading of Nabinagar-Manikgong-Paturia Road (N5) into Expressway Project' and 'Concession for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Developments of Surrounding Area'– were discussed for implementing under this platform.
Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the PM, Nomura Masafumi, vice-minister, MLIT, Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the PM, Tofazzel Hossain Miah, secretary of the PMO, Ito Naoki, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, Shahabuddin Ahmed, ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, Sultana Afroz, secretary and CEO of PPPA, secretaries of concerned ministries, senior government officials, private investors, representatives of financial institutions, MLIT and PPPA also joined the meeting.