'Bangladesh may extend restrictions by another week'

Mustak Ahmed
Dhaka
Police checkpost at Science Laboratory intersection in capital city on third day of strict lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, 3 July
Police checkpost at Science Laboratory intersection in capital city on third day of strict lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, 3 July Sajid Hossain

The technical advisory committee for coronavirus has advised that the ongoing strict restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus be extended by another week.

The government policymakers are reportedly discussing the matter as well.

With an alarming rise in coronavirus transmission and deaths, a seven-day strict restriction was imposed from 1 July. This is to end at midnight of Wednesday, 7 July.

Head of the technical advisory committee for coronavirus, Mohammad Shahidullah, speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, said he wants the restrictions to be extended by a another week.

That is what should be done, scientifically speaking, he said. Meanwhile, the cabinet division sources have said that there are plans to extend the ongoing restrictions by another week.

The government first imposed restrictions from 5 April in phases to control the second wave of coronavirus this year. Alongside the nationwide restrictions, the local administration in various areas also imposed restrictions. But as the spread of the virus could not be brought under control, strict restrictions have been imposed nationwide.

After the cabinet meeting on 28 June, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said strict restrictions would come into effect from 6:00am of 1 July till midnight 7 July. However, this could be extended by another week if necessary.

A senior official of the cabinet division, speaking to Prothom Alo, said there is still time and a final decision hasn’t been taken as yet. It will be known on 6 July.

