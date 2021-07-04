'Bangladesh may extend restrictions by another week'

The government first imposed restrictions from 5 April in phases to control the second wave of coronavirus this year. Alongside the nationwide restrictions, the local administration in various areas also imposed restrictions. But as the spread of the virus could not be brought under control, strict restrictions have been imposed nationwide.
After the cabinet meeting on 28 June, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said strict restrictions would come into effect from 6:00am of 1 July till midnight 7 July. However, this could be extended by another week if necessary.
A senior official of the cabinet division, speaking to Prothom Alo, said there is still time and a final decision hasn’t been taken as yet. It will be known on 6 July.