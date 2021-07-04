'Bangladesh may extend restrictions by another week'

The technical advisory committee for coronavirus has advised that the ongoing strict restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus be extended by another week.

The government policymakers are reportedly discussing the matter as well.

With an alarming rise in coronavirus transmission and deaths, a seven-day strict restriction was imposed from 1 July. This is to end at midnight of Wednesday, 7 July.

Head of the technical advisory committee for coronavirus, Mohammad Shahidullah, speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, said he wants the restrictions to be extended by a another week.

That is what should be done, scientifically speaking, he said. Meanwhile, the cabinet division sources have said that there are plans to extend the ongoing restrictions by another week.