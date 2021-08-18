Bangladesh migrants in trouble as passport renewal remains halted

Bangladeshi migrants have fallen in trouble as passport renewal has come to a halt at foreign missions, according to officials and migrants.

Migrants said there is a fear of arrest in the Middle East countries and Malaysia if the tenure of passports expires and they are unable to travel.

On condition of anonymity, foreign ministry officials said they came to know that it has not been possible to enter data in the server of Machine Readable Passports (MRP) since June. As a result, passport renewal is not being possible.