Bangladesh minister says no plan to shut AL Jazeera broadcasting

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the government has no plan to shut the broadcasting of AL Jazeera channel.

The minister made the remarks while responding to the queries from the newsmen at his office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera aired an investigative report on Monday, creating huge reaction. The report titled “All The Prime Minister's Men” revealed the involvement of the government’s high level officials in corruption. The government has strongly protested against the report.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said the report, aired by AL Jazeera, is false. The government is considering legal action over the matter, he added.