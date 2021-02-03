Al Jazeera’s report ill-motivated: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the report of Al Jazeera is motivated and a blatant exposure of propaganda against the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

People of the country think the report is a part of London-based propaganda, he added.

The ruling party leader made the remarks while briefing the media at his official residence in the capital on Wednesday morning.

“The mass media of Bangladesh has been working independently and criticizing the government. As the country’s vibrant and active media didn’t have this information, it is condemnable that Al Jazeera is broadcasting untrue information against prime minister Sheikh Hasina," Obaidul Quader pointed out.

The Awami League leader said the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a stern stance against injustice, irregularity and corruption, and the law is taking its own course.