Al Jazeera’s report ill-motivated: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the report of Al Jazeera is motivated and a blatant exposure of propaganda against the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
People of the country think the report is a part of London-based propaganda, he added.
The ruling party leader made the remarks while briefing the media at his official residence in the capital on Wednesday morning.
“The mass media of Bangladesh has been working independently and criticizing the government. As the country’s vibrant and active media didn’t have this information, it is condemnable that Al Jazeera is broadcasting untrue information against prime minister Sheikh Hasina," Obaidul Quader pointed out.
The Awami League leader said the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a stern stance against injustice, irregularity and corruption, and the law is taking its own course.
Quader said, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the most successful prime minister in the post-1975 period, and her brave and capable leadership has been praised globally.”
“No conspiracy and propaganda hatching from the foreign land will work against the country and the government, rather it will become a boomerang (for the conspirators),” he added.
Obaidul Quader said the victory of Awami League candidates in the ongoing municipality polls proves that despite propaganda the people are with Sheikh Hasina.
He urged Al Jazeera channel authorities not to become the associate of anti-state ill-forces who are implementing their own agenda.
The Awami League leader also told the foreign news channel to refrain from broadcasting motivated, misguided and one-sided news.