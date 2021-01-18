Bangladesh, Myanmar, China tripartite talks Tuesday

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China will hold a virtual tripartite meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to expedite the Rohingya repatriation process.

Rohingya repatriation talks between Dhaka and Naypyitaw remained halted for nearly a year due to COVID-19 pandemic and the general elections in Myanmar, reports UNB.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegations in the meeting scheduled to begin at 2pm (local time) on Tuesday, reports UNB. Vice Minister of China Luo Zhaohui will join from Beijing with Bangladesh and Myanmar delegations, a senior official confirmed.

The international community finds the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar as the only solution to the crisis. Bangladesh wants to begin repatriation as soon as possible.

Bangladesh and China will share their ideas with Myanmar in the meeting to expedite the repatriation process.

Rohingya repatriation: Myanmar lacks seriousness

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said that Dhaka handed over a list of 840,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for verification.

"Myanmar has verified very few people. They are very slow. They have verified only 42,000 people. There is a serious lack of seriousness," he said. Momen said they are doing their part but Myanmar is not.

He said he is always hopeful of beginning the repatriation as history shows that Myanmar took back their nationals in 1978 and 1992.