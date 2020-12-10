Bangladesh NHRC: Some disappointed, some angry

The role of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is almost silent over the incidents of 'enforced disappearance' and 'crossfire', the rights activists have alleged.

UN and local and international human rights organisations, however, were vocal over the violation of human rights.

The activists also alleged the present commission has no tangible role to stop the killings in custody of law enforcing agencies.

There was a huge outcry over the incident of retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan being shot dead in July. The commission had no visible role regarding the incident. But they are supposed to be more vocal about violation of human rights.