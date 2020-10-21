Raihan's death in police custody: SI suspended for helping SI Akbar flee

A police sub-inspector has been suspended on allegation of helping suspended SI Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan flee , in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost in Sylhet, where a 34-year-old youth died in police custody.

In a press release on Wednesday evening, Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) said SI Hasan Uddin was the second-in-command (2ic) of the police outpost.

“SI Hasan Uddin has been suspended for helping suspended SI Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan flee from the outpost and suppress information,” the release said.

Five policemen have so far been suspended over the death of the youth in custody.